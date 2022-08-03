Railroad crossings in Bowling Green to close beginning Aug. 3

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings on Aug. 3 from 6 a.m. until further notice.

The railroad crossings at 11th Ave.. 12th Ave., 13th Ave. and Robinson Street will be closed to all traffic.

The City of Bowling Green stated the decision to close the railroad crossings is made by CSX, and the city does not have regulatory authority of railroads, railroad rights-of-way, or the decision to close or open railroad crossings.

The CSX customer service number is 1-800-744-7279.

