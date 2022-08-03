Scattered Thunderstorms Return!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a very warm Wednesday! Highs reached the mid 90s with triple-digit heat indices for Bowling Green. The coming days won’t be as hot, however, things will turn more unsettled.

Clouds to take the edge off the heet

A frontal system close in on our region Thursday into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.

Into next week, another front is expected to move in Tuesday. This brings us a decent chance for more rain followed by somewhat cooler, less humid air for the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 73. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 103 (2011)

Record Low: 52 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 32.29″ (+1.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 5.4 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

