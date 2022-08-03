Scotty’s Pound the Pavement Annual Kids run Returns to Keriakes Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Kids On The Block is presenting Scotty’s Pound The Pavement an annual kids run kicking off the start of the new school year.

Pound The Pavement will feature 3 races for children including a 1K, 2K, and 3K.

Kids can be registered to race up to age 14.

The event will be held at Kerieakes Park in the heart of Bowling Green, where over 400 children each receive a finishers medal and compete for awards at the end.

Pound The Pavement is free and parents can register their kids here, or for more information parents can visit kids on the block’s website.

