Warren County cleans illegal outdoor dump sites

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is tackling illegal outdoor dump sites with assistance of a grant from the Department for Environmental Protection of Kentucky.

Stan Reagan, Environmental Coordinator for Warren County, says that during his tenure over a thousand illegal open dump sites have been cleaned. This year’s grant has allowed the county to take care of seven dump sites. Four of those sites have already been cleaned, while the final three are projected to be finished by the end of the year.

The county is continuously trying to find illegal open dumps to clean and need the help of the public to find more or ones that may be more difficult to locate.

If you know of any sites that need to be cleaned, please contact Warren County Public Works and let them know.

