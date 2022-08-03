Whitney Creech, Lady Tops collect donations for flood victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Lady Topper superstar is helping give back to her roots.

Former WKU point guard-turned graduate assistant Whitney Creech helped organize a donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims at Crossland Community Church on Tuesday afternoon. Creech was joined by current Lady Toppers, such as Alexis Mead and Gabby McBride, along with Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins and assistant coach Ivy Woodcock.

Creech and the Lady Toppers collected non-perishable items such as peanut butter, canned food, watch, bleach, and even clothes for people affected by last week’s deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky. Creech, a Jenkins native, says her family is safe, but that some of her friends “weren’t as fortunate.”

That still isn’t stopping her from giving back.

“Look back at all this stuff,” Creech said, pointing at the donations. “Everybody’s donating it. We can’t thank them enough. And it just means a lot that I have the support from our community so I can go back home and support that community as well.”

Creech and Woodcock played together at WKU from 2016 to 2018 during Woodcock’s last two seasons on The Hill. Now coaching with Creech, she says that she’s “not shocked” to see her friend and cohort giving back as much as she can.

“If anybody knows Whitney Creech, they know how big of a heart she has. I know that if the roles were reversed, Whitney Creech would be one of the first people to help me as well,” Woodcock said.

Creech says that the supplies should reach Hazard by Wednesday afternoon. The truck carrying the supplies will also stop in Whitesburg and other areas near Hazard.

