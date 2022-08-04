4 LMPD officers charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four Louisville Metro Police Department officers have been charged by the FBI in relation to the case of Breonna Taylor, an emergency technician who died during a police raid in March 2020, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed.

Those charged include former LMPD officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison, and Kelly Hanna Goodlett. Current LMPD sergeant Kyle Meany was also arrested Thursday by the feds.

The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. The set of charges include obstruction for actions that allegedly happened after Taylor’s death.

Jaynes was accused of being untruthful about verifying information on the warrant affidavit used to search Taylor’s home. He was fired from the department in January 2021 but had never been criminally charged until now. Jaynes had appealed the decision but lost that argument before the department’s merit board.

Joshua Jaynes (WAVE 3 News)

In March 2022, Hankison was found not guilty of state charges of wanton endangerment. He was acquitted from endangering people’s lives while shooting several rounds into Taylor’s apartment. Those shots came after Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot in his femoral artery by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, within seconds of officers breaching the front door of her apartment. Hankison was fired by LMPD in January 2021.

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison walked jurors and a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge through the details of the night of the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead. (WAVE 3 News)

Goodlett was part of LMPD’s Place Based Investigations, or PBI Unit. That is the unit which led the drug investigation into Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Goodlett was also the partner of Jaynes. She was tasked with conducting much of the field work leading them to surveil Taylor. The target of the investigation was Glover and his so-called trap house on Elliott Avenue in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Goodlett had taken pictures of Glover picking up a USPS package at Taylor’s home. Goodlett had also gathered surveillance video outside of the home on Elliott Avenue showing Taylor getting into Glover’s car.

In a separate incident, Goodlett was also being investigated by the FBI in the case that later became known throughout LMPD as “Slushigate.” WAVE News Troubleshooters broke the story after learning a number of officers were being investigated for throwing slushies at unsuspecting pedestrians while recording videos. Goodlett has not been charged in that case, but two other officers were later indicted for Civil Rights violations.

Meany has not been in the media or legal spotlight regarding the case. Meany was a sergeant within PBI and had so far not faced any charges. He was disciplined by LMPD for violating the policies surrounding the SWAT analysis of Taylor’s apartment.

The warrant on Taylor’s apartment was served on March 13, 2020, at 12:40 a.m. The warrant included pictures of her apartment, Glover leaving with a package, and information about Glover using Taylor’s apartment as his own.

Walker claims he did not know it was police at his door. Mattingly has never faced any charges in the case. Mattingly retired June 1st after being cleared by LMPD in the case.

The warrant for Taylor’s apartment was originally authorized by a Jefferson County judge as a No-Knock warrant, documents show. The officers have testified that they later decided to serve the warrant as a “knock and announce” warrant.

The officers have maintained they banged on Taylor’s door, identifying themselves as police for several minutes before using a ram to gain entry.

Prosecutors later released a picture of the whiteboard outlining the officer’s assignments for the night of the raids. The board shows Taylor’s apartment as a “knock and announce” location.

The moment the door was breached, Walker fired a single shot which struck Mattingly.

Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was standing next to Mattingly, began firing several rounds, striking Taylor. Cosgrove was later fired from LMPD which felt he’d fired without establishing a target. Cosgrove is not facing any state or federal charges.

Taylor, 26, was shot six times. Walker was not hurt.

Her death sparked protests and riots through Louisville during the summer of 2020. Hundreds of LMPD officers have since left the department.

WAVE News Troubleshooters have reached out to LMPD and Taylor’s family for comment.

This story will be updated.

