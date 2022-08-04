‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in

JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “I love my neighbors so I had to try to save them. So, that’s really all that was going through my mind was to help other people I guess,” said Jordan Childers, a Knott County native.

Childers said he and his girlfriend lost everything in the flood.

“In thirty minutes time it had rose probably eight feet. It was in our house and pure chaos stated,” he said. “It was panic everywhere. Neighbors screaming children crying.”

In the middle of the chaos, though, Childers said there was only one thing on his mind - saving as many of his neighbors as he could.

“I dove in the water and got there, they had a fourteen month old grandson. We got him out,” he said. “Other houses [were] flooded and they were literally washing away down the river, and I couldn’t just not do something. And I dove back in the river and got an elderly lady out of her trailer.

Now, Childers and his girlfriend are working get their life back together after losing so much. He said they are encouraged, though, knowing they were able to help their fellow Kentuckians stay save in the flood.

“All we have is each other. Literally the clothes that we have off our backs and each other that’s all that we have to go off of,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Many parents took to social media to voice concerns on the updates, including removal of...
Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Med Center Health
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice

Latest News

August 5 Weather Forecast
August 5th Weather Forecast
Cliffs of Moher's General Manager Brigid Langdon, said that to combat drunk driving, the pub...
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square
Drinking safety on BG square
Drinking safety on BG square
Logan County Schools are holding a donation drive for children affected by the recent floods in...
Logan County Schools collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
WKU allowing early move-in for students affected by flooding
WKU provides early move-in for students impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding