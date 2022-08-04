Allen County Schools and Scottsville Police take donations in annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the Dollar General Market, Family Resource Coordinators from Allen County Schools were collecting school supplies and donations with Scottsville PD.

The annual event owes its success to “tremendous community support,” says Melissa Biggerstaff, Chief Academic Officer and Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) District Contact for the state. She expressed how grateful the staff and students are with the generosity of Allen County residents.

Family Resource Youth Service Centers can be found in each school, serving students and families in need. They work directly with those families to make sure that donations and resources get to where they make the most impact.

Hannah Marsh, a FRYSC representative from Allen County Primary Center explained that all the supplies donated during the event would be divided and distributed to all the schools in the district immediately following the event. Cash donations that were received would be used to purchase additional supplies before they left the area.

Earbuds, notebooks, binders, loose leaf paper, and even hairbrushes were listed as items that students need for school. Family Resource Coordinator Rhonda Kircher stated that “by the community pitching in and getting those supplies for the students, then all children are able to excel in their education.”

If you missed the Stuff the Cruiser event, you could still donate supplies to any Allen County school by contacting the Family Resource Center or the Scottsville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.