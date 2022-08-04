Chris Stapleton shares special moment with 6-year-old superfan while shopping at Walmart

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting...
Country music superstar Chris Stapleton makes a 6-year-old girl's day with a special meeting while shopping at Walmart.(Courtney Crider)
By Melissa Ratliff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A mother-daughter stop at a retail store became more than just a typical shopping trip.

Courtney Crider said it started like a regular trip to Walmart with her 6-year-old daughter, Etta, but things quickly changed with they ran into country music superstar Chris Stapleton.

WYMT reports Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping residents with flood relief efforts and was at Walmart getting supplies.

Crider said the surprise encounter was incredibly meaningful, as her daughter has autism, and sometimes the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

According to Crider, she took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what his music meant to her, and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize her favorite singer.

“At first, Etta was really all about his beard and face because she is a sensory seeker. But after I told her that it was him, it was like it clicked, and she got starstruck,” Crider said. “She was giddy and laughing.”

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves, and her family and Chris Stapleton are both on that list,” Crider said.

