Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin Simpson Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats led by head coach Max Chaney.

In 2021, the Wildcats season was a bit of a roller coaster. They started the year 1-5 through the first six games of the season, they finished the season on a high note winning their last four out of five games with a first-round playoff win against Warren East 27-26. Their season ended with a tough loss to rival Allen County-Scottsville 35-28

Head coach Max Chaney is looking to replicate the same energy from the end of last season into 2022.

“The kids that are back, you know, they know what it’s like to lose, but they also felt what it’s like to win,” Chaney said. “We’re hoping they enjoy that feeling a lot more than the losing feeling. You know, we’ve got some tough-minded kids, and they’ve worked their tails off in the offseason, you know, and as well as in the preseason, and so I think they’re ready to go.”

This year the Cats will be without some of their star players from last season. Starting quarterback Luke Richardson and Omar Harrison, who combined for 2,303 total yards, graduated but the team is embracing the underdog role.

“We’re not the strongest, not the fastest, but we’ll come out and hit you every play. We’ll make sure we’re pretty tough.” Senior Atakis Allen said.

Here’s a look at the Wildcats’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs Spring Hill (at Greenwood)

August 26: At Greenwood

September 2: Vs White House Heritage

September 9: Vs Logan County

September 16: At Russellville

September 23: Vs Allen County-Scottsville

September 30: Vs Russell County

October 14: At Warren Central

October 21: At Warren East

October 28: VS Glasgow

