Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago

A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to knights who fared the sea.(The Bahamas Maritime Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A buried treasure has been recovered after spending centuries underwater.

Explorers have found numerous artifacts from the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, which translates to “Our Lady of Wonders.”

The nearly 900-ton Spanish ship sunk in 1656 after it collided into one of the boats from its fleet and crashed into a coral reef near the Bahamas.

An artist rendering of the Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas, which sunk in 1656.(The Bahamas Maritime Museum via CNN Newsource)

The ship had been carrying a lot of cargo when it went under, and millions of items have been recovered for many years, from the 1650s to the 1990s.

But the most recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to knights who fared the sea.

These items will be displayed later this month at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum.

