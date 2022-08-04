Flood Watch in Effect for Many Through Friday

Locally heavy rain possible into the weekend
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and storms were more numerous Thursday as a cold front closed in on the region. This boundary will keep rain chances high into week’s end.

Temps cooling a bit next week

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.

Into next week, another front is expected to move in Tuesday. This brings us a decent chance for more rain followed by somewhat cooler, less humid air for the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rain possible. High 85. Low 72. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 71. Winds S at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 49 (1912)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 32.35″ (+1.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen: 3.9 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

