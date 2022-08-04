Gasper Brewing hosting benefit concert to help Eastern Kentucky this Saturday

The "Insubordinate Hillbilly's" donate their time for a benefit concert hosted by Gasper Brewing
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many organizations are doing their part, to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

This Saturday, Gasper Brewing is hosting a benefit concert, to also lend a helping hand.

The Insubordinate Hillbillies will be donating their time for the concert, the proceeds going to flood relief efforts.

“The majority of the bands that we have booked in August have agreed to play at a reduced rate or for free. So free show, they’re donating their time and talents and we’ll also be accepting donations, here at Gasper for the month of August. We’ve got portion of all of our to-go, our crowler cans, our bombers and our t-shirts, our merch stuff like that, a portion of those sales will also go to the fund,” says Isaiah King, co-owner of Gasper Brewing.

King says aside from monetary donations he is taking gift card donations as well, adding that he will be heading to Eastern Kentucky next week to drop off the donations, and then do it throughout the month of August.

The concert on Saturday is at 7 p.m. at Gasper Brewing, 302 State Street, in Bowling Green.

