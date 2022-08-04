Logan County Schools collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools are holding a donation drive for children affected by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky.

Donations can be dropped off at the open house events at each school or at the Board of Education Central Office, Monday through Friday between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. Logan County Family Resource coordinators will combine all the district’s donations and get them to the schools that need them.

School districts in the areas affected by the flooding have reached out to the school districts around the state to address the needs of their students. They are asking for donations of gift cards, bug spray, box fans, batteries, flashlights, and extension cords.

Logan County is also taking clothing donations. Madison Kirby, Director of Communications for Logan County Schools says, “lots of kids in Eastern Kentucky are going to need school clothes whenever school does start back for them. So, new or used, they need clothes. As good Kentucky neighbors, we are doing our best to support them in the ways that they have asked.”

