Louisville Zoo informs of possible cyberattack leaking customer data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors of the Louisville Zoo were informed through email on Wednesday afternoon that supporters’ names, addresses and emails may have been acquired through a ransomware attack.

The Louisville Zoo said it uses a third-party company, WordFly, to send emails to zoo supporters on various programs and events.

WordFly told the zoo that the company was the victim of a ransomware attack, and that an unauthorized party may have gained access to supporters’ names, physical addresses, email addresses, membership numbers and membership levels.

The company told the zoo that the unauthorized party has deleted the acquired data.

The Louisville Zoo said the company is only used for email communication and that personal information, such as credit or debit card numbers, are not stored with WordFly.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to inform you of this incident and remind to you to remain vigilant to the risks of phishing,” the email reads. “Be cautious of emails, text messages, or phone calls that request that you provide personal information or contain links or attachments, even when originating from trusted individuals or companies. In particular, remain vigilant of any communication referencing your relationship with the Zoo.”

The zoo said it will never ask for payment, financial or sensitive information through email, text message or over the phone. All online donations and payments are directed to a secure website.

For more information on the WordFly incident, click or tap here.

