Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

An isolated stronger storm is possible today

Scattered showers and storms tomorrow

More of the same over the weekend

A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.

Into next week, another front is expected to move in Tuesday. This brings us a decent chance for more rain followed by somewhat cooler, less humid air for the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 73. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 104 (1940)

Record Low Today: 49 (1912)

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0″

So Far This Month: 0.06″ (-0.28″)

So Far This Year: 32.35″ (+1.13″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 3.9 (Low-Moderate: Grasses)

