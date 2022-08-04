Russellville’s Dockins to compete in fifth Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2023

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Gymnast Lee Dockins will make her fifth trip to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2023 when they are held June 17-23, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Dockins will compete in artistic gymnastics at the Games.

Dockins, 35, is a veteran of multiple World and USA Games events, and has won more World Games medals than any Special Olympics Kentucky athlete, according to a release.

She competed in artistic gymnastics at the 2007 World Summer Games in Shanghai, China, the 2011 Games in Athens, Greece, and the 2015 Games in Los Angeles. She also competed in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2019 Games in Abu Dhabi.

At the 2007 World Games, Dockins won gold medals in the floor exercise and vault as well as a silver in the uneven bars on her way to a fourth-place finish in the all-around.

She followed that up in 2011 with a five-medal performance that included gold in the all-around, beam and floor exercises, another silver in the uneven bars and a bronze in vault.

She defended her all-around title in 2015 with another gold medal, as well as winning gold again in the beam and floor exercise.

She also scored a bronze medal in uneven bars.

In 2019 she won five medals in her first effort in rhythmic gymnastics at the World Games level.

She grabbed three silvers and two bronze medals, including bronze in the all-around.

Dockins is coming off another medal winning performance in artistic gymnastics at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, held this past June in Orlando, Florida.

Dockins earned five medals, including defending her 2018 all-around gold.

She added golds in the floor exercise and uneven bars and silver medals in the balance beam and vault.

Dockins will be joined on the Special Olympics USA Team in Berlin by her past World and USA Games gymnastic coach Mary Fehrenbach of Versailles, who will once again serve as the Special Olympics USA head gymnastics coach.

They will also be joined by the Lexington Unified golf pair of Wake Mullins and Unified partner Dennis Gaines, who is also Mullins’ stepfather, as well as by swimming coach Debbie Ogden.

Ogden, who lives in Ft. Wright, will serve as Special Olympics USA’s head swimming coach in Berlin.

While all Special Olympics USA team selections do not become official until after the Special Olympics USA Team Training Camp that will be held this November, it is expected that all five Kentucky selections will make the trip to Berlin.

For more information about the athletes and coaches named to the Special Olympics USA Team for the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games or about how you can help support their trip, contact Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni at 800-633-7403 or via e-mail at tmazzoni@soky.org.

