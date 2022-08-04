Spiritual care volunteer helping Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding

Local Organizations continue to assist those affected by floods
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - As clean-up efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many are doing what they can to help.

“A lot of people here are in desperate circumstances, they have lost their homes, they have lost their vehicles,” says Deane Oliva, a spiritual care volunteer with the American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky.

“The stories are almost beyond belief in terms of what they’ve had to do,” she also says of the experiences those in Eastern Kentucky have had to endure.

The American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky is also lending a helping hand.

“Spiritual care attempts to offer them comfort and to help them to focus on their positive spiritual needs, so that they can move toward hope for the future, and to accept the reality of where they are right now,” added Oliva.

Oliva has been on similar missions before, but the stories she hears, are never the same.

“Another family was telling me about their helicopter ride, and they were three days out before the army helicopters came and rescued them,” she recalled of the harrowing experience one family had to go through.

And in the midst of tragedy, Oliva says being a spiritual care volunteer can be rewarding.

“This group of people is so grateful for the outpouring of love and donations and physical stuff that materials that they’re getting from all over the nation. They know that they are not forgotten, and they know that they are getting the assistance that they need,” added Oliva.

For information on volunteering or becoming a part of the American Red Cross, click here.

