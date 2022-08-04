‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County.

Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.

However, men and women in the organization said the flooding in Eastern Kentucky was among the worst they have ever seen.

“This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen of any disaster. By not only the height and depth of the water but the force of it completely demolishing homes and buildings,” Ron Crow said.

Volunteers helped clean out homes. When they are finished, the home will be down to the bare studs, so it can be rebuilt without the fear of mold.

“To the world this doesn’t make sense. Why would we leave our air conditioning and comfort to come here when it’s hot and humid to work in dirty places,” Crow added.

Crews said the damage was extensive and cleaning out one home may take a day or longer.

Volunteers will be in the region for at least one week.

