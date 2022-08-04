Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has been fighting a bus driver shortage for some time now.

“We’re roughly about two dozen short, filling all of our routes. At this particular time, we have 149 drivers on staff, and have another 10 or so going through the training process,” said Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton.

Now, with the first day of school just a week away, the district has had to update bus routes to compensate for the lack of drivers. Updates included more stops per route and the moving of bus stops.

“Based on what we’ve seen over the last decade, it’s difficult for me to believe that this is going to somehow fix itself. So I do think that we had to be prepared moving forward for some level of consolidation. But right now, the routes as determined, have been a direct result of the number of staff that we have employed at this time.”

Many parents took to social media to voice concerns on the updates, including removal of door-to-door stops and stops being outside of view from the home. Clayton says the district worked hard to find a solution with what resources were available.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to mitigate the challenges in terms of where we place those bus stops,” Clayton said. “I can assure our community that we’ve used all available information and we’re working within the constraints that we have.”

Clayton also said the district is still working to get more bus drivers.

“We’ll continue to communicate the excellent work environment for our bus drivers and really in Warren County Public Schools in general, but then also the sign on bonus for those that had their CDL. We’re offering $2,500 for those individuals.”

Above all else, Clayton says he has faith that the transportation department will work to keep children safe on their way to school.

“We have an award winning transportation department and they’ve been recognized across the state and even nationally for customer service and for our safety record. I’m confident that they’ll continue, as they have in the past, to make the necessary adjustments to ensure that we’re able to safely transport our students to and from school each day.”

Parents are asked to call the Warren County Public Schools’ Transportation Department at (270)-842-8311, to talk with area managers about their concerns.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.