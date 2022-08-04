WKU announces 2022 fall semester COVID-19 update

WKU Covid-19 update for 2022 fall semester
WKU Covid-19 update for 2022 fall semester(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University will begin the 2022 school year without any mask or social distancing requirements on campus.

Officials with the university say they encourage those who have concerns while on campus to feel free to continue to wear a mask.

The Environmental Health & Safety Department will have free KN95 masks available to all members of the WKU community.

Jace Lux, WKU Spokesperson, says the university’s COVID-19 Taskforce is confident in this decision.

”We’re very excited to being this semester under normal circumstances. I know our students are excited for it. I know our faculty and staff are excited for it, so we’re looking forward to a really great semester on the hill,” Lux adds.

Additional information is available at wku.edu/healthyonthehill.

