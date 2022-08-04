WKU provides early move-in for students impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For students attending Western Kentucky University in the fall and live in Eastern Kentucky, if they already have a residence hall assignment, the school is inviting them to move in early.

WKU Spokesperson, Jace Lux, says this is an opportunity to give students a safe place to live if they have been affected by the flooding.

”We’re inviting them from Eastern Kentucky to go ahead and come to campus and move in because many of those individuals may have been personally affected by the flooding or they may have had family members and friends that were affected by the flooding,” Lux says.

Lux also explains how this is an opportunity to give back to the state after what Western Kentucky went through in December. He says, ”The entire state of Kentucky and beyond was so good to WKU and to Bowling Green when the tornadoes hit in December, and so this is an opportunity for us to give back and to help another part of the state that’s hurting right now.”

Early move-in is available now at no additional cost to the students.

