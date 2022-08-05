Baby hippo needs a name: Submit your suggestions here

Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
Bibi the Hippo Gives Birth
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fiona’s new sibling is in need of a name and the Cincinnati Zoo is asking for your suggestions.

Bibi and her calf had a good first night together, spending time bonding in the indoor pools, the Zoo tweeted.

Bibi gave birth to the baby hippo around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

>> Submit your baby name suggestions here <<

The hippo team noticed a difference in Bibi’s behavior on the morning of August 2 and the Zoo shared the news that she was showing signs consistent with being in labor. She was restless outside and then wanted to go inside and stay there.

“This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.

Five-year-old Fiona and 19-year-old Tucker are happy to hang out with each other and stay out of Bibi’s way while she bonds with the new calf.

Keepers have been separating them from Bibi periodically over the past weeks to get them used to being a duo. They’re so comfortable with each other now that 2000-pound Fiona has been seen napping on 4,500-pound Tucker.

Mom and baby will not be visible to the public right away, but the Zoo will share photos and videos if the care team is able to get them without disturbing them.

Tucker and Fiona will be in the outdoor habitat as usual except during key introduction times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son
Many parents took to social media to voice concerns on the updates, including removal of...
Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Latest News

Fort Knox Army Reserve Soldiers honored five World War II Veterans on Friday.
5 World War II Veterans honored in Fort Knox
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for...
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
Big Bear Mountain
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster
‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign
Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son