BG vintage shop matching all donations received for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

Vette City Vintage taking donations for Eastern Kentucky(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When disaster strikes, many local organizations and businesses take action to help families in need.

The owners of Vette City Vintage in Downtown Bowling Green saw this as an opportunity to help those who came to aid Western Kentucky back in December.

Co-owner, Gatlin Milam, says, “I just hope to reach people all the way out on the other side of the state. I know it’s something that happened three and a half, four hours away, but they’re Kentuckians, they’re just like us. They’re people that have suffered and gone through a lot just like we have earlier this year. People showed up and showed out for when the tornado came through, so I figured the least we could do is try to help when people are in that same position that we’re in.”

For the next week, Vette City Vintage will be taking donations in cash at the store or through their business Venmo account.

Not only are they raising money for the families of Eastern Kentucky, they are doing it with a twist.

“We’re matching one hundred percent of donations. Everything that we can get, we’re happy to get. I’m going to send it to the Team Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund that’s being administered by Governor Beshear and the state. Just doing everything we can, get as much money as we can,” Milam says.

The shop is located at 939 College Street in Fountain Square Park.

