Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.

Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has ruled that the base of a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn must be moved by the end of August.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly says the process of removing the statue and its base has been a two-year process. The statue has been off the base for a while now. The Kentucky Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will be in charge of moving the base off the courthouse lawn to Panther Creek Battle Field.

Mattingly says the statue will not be reattached once the base is moved.

“In the end, our goal is to have the base off the public property which is the courthouse,” Mattingly said. “And hopefully September 1, we’ll wake up and there will be a nice tulip bed where the statue sat.”

Mattingly says if the United Daughters of the Confederacy want to move the statue out of the Panther Creek Battle Field, it will have to be moved out of Daviess County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son
Donald Shelton
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Cliffs of Moher's General Manager Brigid Langdon, said that to combat drunk driving, the pub...
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square

Latest News

Edmonson County dam removal halted
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
Shake Rag District
Shake Rag Fest aims to preserve African American History with celebration
Shake Rag Fest
Shake Rag Fest
WBKO monetary flood donation drive
Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive
Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.