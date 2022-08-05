Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County Cougars

Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Logan County Cougars led by head coach Todd Adler.

In 2021, the Cougars had one of their most successful seasons in years past, they finished the year at 10-4 coming up one game short of making it to Kroger Field as they fell to eventual Class 4A champion Boyle County in the State Semifinals.

With that loss, the game left a bad taste in the Cougars’ mouth with them wanting more.

“Our expectations are high every year,” Adler said. “Playing Boyle County in that game last year kind of really opened our eyes up and let us see what we need to do to try to get to Kroger field and the kids have been working hard since January to try to achieve that.”

Logan County will have most of last year’s starters returning. Specifically starting quarterback Davin Yates and running back Ryan Rayno will be back in 2022. The two combined for over 3000 offensive yards.

For those seniors that graduated in 2021, Adler is confident in his current guys to fill their place.

“The seniors that we lost played big roles in our offense and defense and even some special teams but we got younger guys that’s been hungry and waiting on their opportunity and they put in work to try to take those spots and we’ve had a lot of good competition healthy competition in these few weeks practices that we’ve had.”

Here’s a look at the Cougars’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs Allen County-Scottsville (at Warren East)

August 26: Vs Christian County

September 2: Vs Russellville

September 9: At Franklin-Simpson

September 16: At Greenwood

September 23: Vs Hopkinsville

September 30: At Hopkins County Central

October 7: Vs Madisonville-North Hopkins

October 21: At Calloway County

October 28: VS South Warren

