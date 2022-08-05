Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton.

2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.

“We had a good time but now its time to build a different legacy.” Head Coach Mikie Benton said.

Although they are motivated to get back to Kroger Field, the Panthers are onto 2022.

“I wish I would have left less than with a different trophy but you know, definitely moving forward”

Russellville will have to do it without 14 seniors for this season, most of their skill position players such as Lennon Ries, Jovari Gamble, Chevis Elliott, and Anthony Woodard have all graduated.

Four out of five offensive linemen are returning for 2022, and the new seniors are confident about where the team is headed.

“We’re Different and we’ve been saying that since the first summer practice,” Tackle Camden Phillips said. “We’re going to be a different kind of team this year. We’re going to be animals we’re gonna be beasts but we’re going to do it smart”

Here’s a look at the Panthers schedule this season:

August 19th: At Butler County

August 26: At Glasgow

September 2: At Logan County

September 9: Vs Warren East

September 16: Vs Franklin-Simpson

September 23: Vs Barren County

September 30: At Fulton County

October 15: Vs Pikeville (At Somerset)

October 21: Vs Crittenden County

October 28: At Monroe County

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.