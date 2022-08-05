Father charged with murder after shooting son
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A father in Logan County is facing a murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed his son during an argument.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said 61-year-old Darrell Evans got into a “verbal disturbance” with his son, 37-year-old Richard Evans. During the course of the disturbance, Darrell Evans got a gun and shot Richard Evans.
Richard Evans was pronounced dead on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Darrell Evans is in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder-domestic violence.
