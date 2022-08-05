Father charged with murder after shooting son

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A father in Logan County is facing a murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed his son during an argument.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said 61-year-old Darrell Evans got into a “verbal disturbance” with his son, 37-year-old Richard Evans. During the course of the disturbance, Darrell Evans got a gun and shot Richard Evans.

(Story Continues Below)

Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County(Logan County Detention Center)

NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 12:49pm on 8/4/2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mulberry Street...

Posted by Logan County KY Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 5, 2022

Richard Evans was pronounced dead on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

Darrell Evans is in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder-domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Many parents took to social media to voice concerns on the updates, including removal of...
Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Med Center Health
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice

Latest News

August 5 Weather Forecast
August 5th Weather Forecast
Cliffs of Moher's General Manager Brigid Langdon, said that to combat drunk driving, the pub...
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square
Drinking safety on BG square
Drinking safety on BG square
Logan County Schools are holding a donation drive for children affected by the recent floods in...
Logan County Schools collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief