Father charged with murder after shooting son

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A father in Logan County is facing a murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed his son during an argument.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Mulberry Street in Lewisburg Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said 61-year-old Darrell Evans got into a “verbal disturbance” with his son, 37-year-old Richard Evans. During the course of the disturbance, Darrell Evans got a gun and shot Richard Evans.

(Story Continues Below)

Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County (Logan County Detention Center)

NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 12:49pm on 8/4/2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mulberry Street... Posted by Logan County KY Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 5, 2022

Richard Evans was pronounced dead on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.

Darrell Evans is in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder-domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.