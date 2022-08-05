‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s current Secretary of State, Michael Adams, officially announced his campaign for re-election on Friday.

“Based on my performance in this Office, at the most difficult time in its history, I would like to seek a promotion to higher office; but at this critical time, I am needed at my current post,” Adams said in his release.

He said the Republican ticket is strong for the 2023 election, adding the GOP will have its strongest ticket for constitutional offices ever.

“I do not take this race for granted; nor should anyone who wants fair, free, accessible and secure elections. The wrong person winning this position could do real harm to our election process.” Adams said in his release.

