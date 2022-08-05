KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate

Donald Shelton
Donald Shelton(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Barren County inmate who escaped earlier today.

Donald Shelton was assigned to a work release at Hiseville Park Road, and walked away just before 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 33 year old white male, approximately 5′ 8″ and weighing around 135 pounds. Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail shirt.

According to KSP, Shelton was incarcerated at the Barren County Jail for the offenses of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree and Bail Jumping.

If you have any information about this man, contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son
Many parents took to social media to voice concerns on the updates, including removal of...
Warren County Public Schools updates bus routes amid driver shortage
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Beshear provides update on Eastern Kentucky flooding
Fort Knox Army Reserve Soldiers honored five World War II Veterans on Friday.
5 World War II Veterans honored in Fort Knox
Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for...
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
Big Bear Mountain
Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster