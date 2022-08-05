KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently searching for a Barren County inmate who escaped earlier today.

Donald Shelton was assigned to a work release at Hiseville Park Road, and walked away just before 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 33 year old white male, approximately 5′ 8″ and weighing around 135 pounds. Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail shirt.

According to KSP, Shelton was incarcerated at the Barren County Jail for the offenses of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree and Bail Jumping.

If you have any information about this man, contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.

