Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

