Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area.

With support from the Bowling Green community, they gathered donations such as canned goods, baby necessities, and pet food. Those making the donations were greeted by Med Center Health staff to help sort items into their corresponding bins.

Dennis Chaney, Vice President, Ancillary Services at Med Center Health says, ”We’re hoping just to be able to be a voice of hope, and just an opportunity for folks to be acknowledged and know that people care and that they’re not alone. We’re going to do everything we can to help them rebuild, regain, and re-establish. Just what we experienced here with our tornadoes back in December.”

All donations collected will be taken on Saturday to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare corporate office and warehouse to then be distributed to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

For more information on the ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund or to make a monetary donation, visit arh.org/floods.

