Purples host 2022 Kentucky Mr. Football Camp/Combine

Kentucky Mr. Football camp
Kentucky Mr. Football camp(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While the Purples are getting ready for the 2022 Rafferty’s Bowl against North Hardin, the playing field was packed with kids for the 2022 Kentucky Mr. Football Camp/Combine.

Former Kentucky Mr.Football Jamale Carothers and Nacarius Fant returned to Bowling Green High School to hold the camp. Kids 8th grade and under came out to learn the game and showcase their talents while also learning a few things from the Purple legends.

Both players were ecstatic to get the camp up and running over at Bowling Green.

“We’ve always wanted to do something like this” Carothers said. “We always want to give back, you know, coming from where we come from. We’ve seen a lot of other people do it and it’s just, you know, it’s heartwarming for us to be able to do it. And at this level with our, with our school that we went to, and it makes so much sense.”

“When you have kids that come from everywhere and just want to be a part and learn and grow and possibly see the facility here at Bowling Green High its special” Fant said.

The Purples will host Scott County Friday in a scrimmage at Bowling Green High School.

