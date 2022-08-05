Railroad crossings in Bowling Green reopening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green announced the reopening of two CSX railroad crossings that had been closed for maintenance Wednesday morning.

The crossings at 12th Ave. and Robinson Street reopened Thursday morning, and the crossings at 11th and 13th avenues will reopen Aug. 5.

CSX Railroad has the authority to open or close railroad crossings.

