Railroad crossings in Bowling Green reopening

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green announced the reopening of two CSX railroad crossings that had been closed for maintenance Wednesday morning.

The crossings at 12th Ave. and Robinson Street reopened Thursday morning, and the crossings at 11th and 13th avenues will reopen Aug. 5.

CSX Railroad has the authority to open or close railroad crossings.

