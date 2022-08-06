Butler County teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district.

Steven R. McLean will be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to court records, a warrant for McLean’s arrest was issued on Aug. 2 and served the following day.

The citation doesn’t reveal much about the reason behind the indictment and arrest.

It only stated that he faces a charge of sexual abuse, 1st degree, with a victim under the age of 12 years old. The citation didn’t specify the victim’s exact age.

McLean was booked in jail on a $50,000 bond and was ordered not to have any contact with minor children.

Butler County Schools Superintendent Robert Tuck issued a statement acknowledging McLean’s charge.

Tuck told WBKO News that McLean is on leave, and there were no allegations of misconduct by McLean as a teacher in the Butler County school system.

While there are no allegations of any misconduct by Mr. McLean as a teacher in the Butler County Schools, Mr. McLean is on a leave of absence as a precautionary matter pending further developments.

According to the Butler County High School’s website, McLean is listed as a teacher in the Exceptional Education program - his photo was among the staff for that program.

Superintendent Robert Tuck also confirmed that McLean was an assistant boy’s basketball coach.

“I understand Butler County High School teacher Steven McLean has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. While there are no allegations of any misconduct by Mr. McLean as a teacher in the Butler County Schools, Mr. McLean is on a leave of absence as a precautionary matter pending further developments,” Tuck said in the statement to WBKO News. “I am monitoring the situation closely and will take all actions necessary to protect the safety of our students.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.