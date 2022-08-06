Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage

Edmonson County dam removal halted(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Wilkinson Visuals)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.

Due to the concerns of the water district, the corps of engineers halted the process of the dam removal.

“In our meeting today, we discussed data that they had taken when they came two or three weeks ago, and the data hadn’t changed a whole lot. But they are still looking at it and as far as water levels, with the recent rains, we have seen seen an increase in water levels, and the Corps assured us again today that they would not be doing any more demolition to the dam, until there’s a solution figured out to remedy the situation,” says Tony Sanders the general manager of the Edmonson County Water District.

Sanders also says the public should not be concerned about running out of water.

