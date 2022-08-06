Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes.

Lisa Booker is trying to set the example that being kind goes a long way.

“She’s helped me spiritually. You know, I’m now going on nine months sober now. And I’m so blessed to have met Lisa,” says Johnetta Kirby, who has been helped by Lisa.

“I was in addiction for 40 years plus, and so it was really hard for me to get sober and so then when I finally did after three tries, I could only stay sober in a sober living house,” adds Lisa Booker, who now manages two sober living homes.

Taking her experience Lisa knew that there were people out there in similar situations.

Booker decided to lend a helping hand and opened a sober living home.

“I help people with mental and addiction problems, we offer them a safe place to live and to stay sober and and to get better,” added Booker.

“She’s been my friend, like a mentor to me, and I love her with all my heart,” also says Lucy Wells, who has also been helped by Lisa.

“Lisa is a beautiful lady inside and out. She, she gives you love when you don’t love yourself,” added Kirby.

Booker is just grateful to be able to help others.

“It’s just amazing the life I live today, helping others, and that’s what keeps me so there, they help me more than I help them, actually,” says Booker.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000