Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Flood Watch is still in effect for our eastern counties until 10pm EDT. Localized flooding will be the main threat due to showers and thunderstorms continuing through this evening.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the Sunday. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between today and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.

Into next week, another front is expected to move in Tuesday. This brings us a decent chance for more rain followed by somewhat cooler, less humid air for the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered thundershowers. Cooler. High 85. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.21″

Monthly Precip: 0.52″ (-0.17″)

Yearly Precip: 32.81″ (+1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (6)

Pollen: 3.9 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

