Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom.

The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky.

In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on Saturday.

One of the Steering Committee members says the Emancipation Celebration is about education.

“We want to make sure that our children know what their heritage is, where it comes from, and where it’s going,” Paulette Smith told WBKO News. “There’s so much that’s going on here in Russellville in Logan County, and they don’t even know that they’ve been born that growing up, and they don’t understand what came before they got here.”

Smith said she wants to make sure people are educated about emancipation and why these celebrations are needed.

Demetrius Bell helped with this year’s cornhole tournament. He said he enjoys telling others the reason for celebrating.

“It’s very important, somebody, some of the people that are participating in cornhole may have asked me, What are they? What are we celebrating here? And I love telling them what it’s all about because they don’t know. I love passing the day; I love for the young ones to know what it’s all about. I just wish one day that it can be as big as it once was,” adds Bell.

The festival is typically divided into days; this year it took place from August 3rd through August 7th.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.