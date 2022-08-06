Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday.

This morning, we left BG 2 semis, a box truck, a trailer, and several vehicles loaded down with supplies for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. Thank you to all of our generous members, staff, and local businesses who donated time, talent, and treasure. Your hearts are big! pic.twitter.com/wozDyExBGX — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) August 6, 2022

Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in Eastern Kentucky following the outpouring of support our area received after the devastating and deadly tornadoes in December 2021.

The company partnered with Houchens Industries, Fruit of the Loom, Ball Corporation, Champion Pet Foods, Essity, Southern Foods, and Cape Electrical Supply. United Utility Service out of Louisville also helped.

The group loaded two full semi-trucks, Warren RECC’s Storm Response Trailer, and a large box truck full of supplies.

