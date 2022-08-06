Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY

Warren RECC and several community partners loaded up numerous trucks with supplies to help...
Warren RECC and several community partners loaded up numerous trucks with supplies to help Eastern Kentucky recover from the devastating floods.(Warren RECC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in Eastern Kentucky following the outpouring of support our area received after the devastating and deadly tornadoes in December 2021.

The company partnered with Houchens Industries, Fruit of the Loom, Ball Corporation, Champion Pet Foods, Essity, Southern Foods, and Cape Electrical Supply. United Utility Service out of Louisville also helped.

The group loaded two full semi-trucks, Warren RECC’s Storm Response Trailer, and a large box truck full of supplies.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son
Donald Shelton
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Cliffs of Moher's General Manager Brigid Langdon, said that to combat drunk driving, the pub...
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square

Latest News

Emancipation Celebration
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
Steven R. McClean faces a sexual abuse charge.
Butler County teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge
Back to School: Mental health advice for families
Back to School: Mental health advice for families
Edmonson County dam removal halted
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage