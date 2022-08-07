African American Museum receives donation for recovery efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tennessee Valley Authority contributed recovery funds to the African American Museum of Bowling Green.

The check was awarded at the Shake Rag festival, where many gathered to celebrate the history of the African American community. The funds will help improve artifacts from the museum after the December tornadoes and a tragic fire that destroyed many valuable art pieces.

WBKO News spoke with the chair of the board of the African American Museum. “It will help us to restore our artifacts which are presently in storage in Western Kentucky University. They have been very gracious in helping us to recover our materials that were damaged by the fire on December 22,” John Hardin said.

For more details, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.