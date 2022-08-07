Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system.

The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system.

Some of the suds have been reported to be as high as the river tour boats, which have had to be removed by a leaf blower for cave officials to gain access.

“It’s a huge problem for the community. It’s a huge problem for Lost River Cave,” said executive director Rho Lansden. “Our visitors are having to cancel. We are having to cancel tours for people who’ve made reservations months and weeks in advance. And I think it’s very likely that the cave crawfish and all the other underground animals have been impacted as well.”

Lansden said officials have been contacted with every incident, yet has not heard anything back regarding the source of the suds.

WBKO reached out to Public Works Environmental Manager Matt Powell, who said, “All of the various parties, both regulated industries and regulatory agencies are retracing all of the steps they’ve taken over the last several years and re-examining all of the various systems where significant quantities of these types of substances are known to be handled.”

