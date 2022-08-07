Over 30 soap box racers practice at Phil Moore Park for Labor Day nationals

The Labor Day races are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states.
The Labor Day races are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 30 children and young adults were out at Phil Moore Park this morning doing preparatory races for the National Soap Box Racing Championship.

The championships, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states.

“We have bracket-style racing where the kids go down the hill and the first one to the finish line wins by a certain amount of time,” said Jordan Pruden, Board Member of the National Derby Rallies Association. “They’ll swap lanes, swap wheels, and go back and race again.”

The National Championship will last from Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. to Monday, September 5, at 5 p.m. at Phil Moore Park.

For more information, visit the National Derby Rallies’ website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven R. McClean faces a sexual abuse charge.
Butler County teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge
Donald Shelton
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
Darrell Evans, 61, of Logan County
Father charged with murder after shooting son
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Lisa Booker
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

Latest News

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM RECEIVES DONATION
African American Museum receives donation for recovery efforts
Logan County Emancipation Celebration
Russellville Emancipation Celebration
African American Museum check presentation
African American Museum check presentation
Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern Kentucky
Warren RECC send supplies to Eastern Kentucky