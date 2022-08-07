Over 30 soap box racers practice at Phil Moore Park for Labor Day nationals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 30 children and young adults were out at Phil Moore Park this morning doing preparatory races for the National Soap Box Racing Championship.

The championships, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states.

“We have bracket-style racing where the kids go down the hill and the first one to the finish line wins by a certain amount of time,” said Jordan Pruden, Board Member of the National Derby Rallies Association. “They’ll swap lanes, swap wheels, and go back and race again.”

The National Championship will last from Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. to Monday, September 5, at 5 p.m. at Phil Moore Park.

For more information, visit the National Derby Rallies’ website.

