Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Saturday after a road rage incident on Happy Valley Road.

Sammie Mitchell, 21, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after Cave City Police Department was dispatched to a road rage incident involving a handgun.

Officers responded to the vehicles at Ace Hardware in Cave City.

Mitchell was arrested without incident.

Mitchell was lodged in Barren County Jail and was released on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.