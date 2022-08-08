Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident

Sammie Mitchell
Sammie Mitchell(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Saturday after a road rage incident on Happy Valley Road.

Sammie Mitchell, 21, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after Cave City Police Department was dispatched to a road rage incident involving a handgun.

Officers responded to the vehicles at Ace Hardware in Cave City.

Mitchell was arrested without incident.

Mitchell was lodged in Barren County Jail and was released on Sunday.

