VIDEO: Kiwanis Club’s cornhole tournament to benefit local programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise funds for people who participate in adaptive watersports.

The tournament will be this Saturday, Aug. 13 at the National Corvette Museum.

The program does not receive regular funding and helps those with special needs be able to participate in water sport related activities.

There will be three tiers of winners for the tournament where participants can win a prize trophy and up to $300.

To register for the tournament you can visit the BG Kiwanis club website.

