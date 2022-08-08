VIDEO: Kiwanis Club’s cornhole tournament to benefit local programs

Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise funds for people who participate in adaptive watersports.

The tournament will be this Saturday, Aug. 13 at the National Corvette Museum.

The program does not receive regular funding and helps those with special needs be able to participate in water sport related activities.

There will be three tiers of winners for the tournament where participants can win a prize trophy and up to $300.

To register for the tournament you can visit the BG Kiwanis club website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven R. McClean faces a sexual abuse charge.
Butler County teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge
Donald Shelton
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Landree Button
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button
The bubbles started appearing July 19 of this year and have continued to appear at seemingly...
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

Latest News

Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs
Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs
August 8th Weather Forecast
August 8th Weather Forecast
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
National Soap Box Racing Championship Racers practice at Phil Moore Park
Over 30 NDR racers practice at Phil Moore Park