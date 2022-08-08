Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Glasgow Scotties led by head coach Jeff Garmon Sr.

2021 the Scotties saw one of their most successful seasons in years past. They opened the year with a 56-0 blowout loss to Woodford County and came back winning 12 straight games making it all the way to the state semifinals in Class 4A before losing to Paducah Tilghman 39-20 one game short of the state championship at Kroger Field.

Glasgow lost 15 seniors from last year’s team leaving Coach Garmon adjusting to a new roster, but every year to him this is no different than any other year.

“You just put the next bunch in there and you go on,” Garmon said. “You bring back the core pieces which we did bring back some kids that are pretty good. Now we just want to make sure that we got our guys getting them up to speed the guys that didn’t get enough experience last year trying to get them ready to go.”

The Scotties have brought back some of the main core from 2021, leading rusher Keiran Stockton and quarterback Easton Jessie are returning this season. Stockton led the team in yards and touchdowns with 1,335 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, while Jessie will now be full-time under center after splitting reps with John Carter Myers last year.

Both players experienced the semifinal loss last November, leaving them with a bit of motivation in 2022.

“To come that close and not be able to make it hurts a little more, and I think we’ll have a little more juice this year,” Stockton said.

“The Paducah Tilghman game definitely fuels me, it kills everybody on the team I think if we can just get to region, I think we’ll make it (to the championship),” Jessie said.

Here’s a look at the Scotties’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs John Hardin

August 26: Vs Russellville

September 2: At Monroe County

September 9: Vs Allen County-Scottsville

September 16: At Hart County

September 23: Vs Greenwood

September 30: Vs Adair County

October 14: At Taylor County

October 21: Vs Vs Casey County

October 28: At Franklin-Simpson

