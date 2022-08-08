Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminium Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County.

Lotte Chemical announced a joint venture with Lotte Aluminium to produce 36,000 tons of cathode foil, used in electric vehicle batteries.

Beshear’s office says the plant will be the company’s first aluminum foil facility in the U.S. and is expected to begin operation in 2025.

