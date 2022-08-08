Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.

According to his arrest citation, Tilley is accused of having sex with a victim without her consent.

It allegedly happened at a downtown Lexington hotel back on April 15. The citation says the woman could not consent due to her level of intoxication.

Tilley turned himself in Monday morning.

He also served five terms as a Democrat state representative in Kentucky.

