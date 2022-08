BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15.

All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m.

This closure will last through the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19.

Detours will be set up in this area.

