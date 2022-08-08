A sizzling start to the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a hot start to the week, but big changes are on the way.

It will feel like 100 degrees this afternoon

Showers and storms look likely Tuesday and Wednesday

A fall preview is on the way this weekend

We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm today, otherwise it stays hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on Tuesday; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Hot! Feels like 100. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High 83. Low 68. Winds W 6 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 109 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1989)

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 0.52″ (-0.29″)

So Far This Year: 32.81″ (+1.12″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16/ Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 5.5 (Moderate: Grasses)

